Print

Title

Independent Agency Criticizes DeVos's Ruling on CARES Act Grants

By

Kery Murakami
May 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s decision to bar undocumented and other students from receiving CARES Act emergency grants is likely to be invalidated by the courts, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service has reportedly concluded.

According to a memo obtained by Politico, the research service noted that the Education Department did not conduct a notice-and-comment rule-making process and concluded, “The secretary’s interpretation is not a particularly persuasive reading of the statute.”

The California community college system and the Washington State attorney general in separate lawsuits are challenging DeVos's decision.

DeVos has said that Congress in the CARES Act limited emergency grants only to those eligible for regular student aid, excluding undocumented students as well as others for reasons like having poor grades or having defaulted on student loans. But Senator Patty Murray and others disputed that was Congress’s intent. The memo was created at the request of aides to Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate education committee, Politico reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

So Much Pith
Promoting Student Mental Health in Difficult Days
The Surest Step Toward Normalcy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"In Economic Terms…"
Learning and COVID-19
Standing Up for Our Communities
Revenge of the FAQ
"Related Costs"
Laying the Foundation for a Resilient Teaching Community

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Trump administration reportedly considers restrictions on foreign student work program

Gap years and delayed enrollment may be a concern during pandemic

May 29 roundup: Lawsuit protections, no layoffs and Pet Friday

Governors on Steps for Reopening Campuses

Charter school group to start new higher ed program on Marlboro College campus

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

Senator Murray Opposes Request by College Groups for Liability Protection

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Back to Top