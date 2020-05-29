Print

University of Minnesota Reduces Ties to Local Police

Emma Whitford
May 29, 2020
The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday it will scale back its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man living in St. Louis Park, Minn., was killed by police on Monday.

The university specified that it would no longer contract with the MPD for additional support at events, including football games, concerts and ceremonies, and will not use the department for specialized services such as K-9 explosive detection units. The relationship between the university and city police will be limited to “joint patrols and investigations,” according to a letter from Joan Gabel, the university's president.

“As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken. I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety,” Gabel wrote. “This will not stand.”

