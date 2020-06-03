College Board Asks College for Flexibility

The College Board on Tuesday asked colleges to be flexible on SAT scores and other matters for next year's applicants. Specifically, the board asked colleges:

To accept "scores as late as possible in their process, especially by extending early action and early decision deadlines to take some pressure off on students and give them more time to test and send their scores."

To "equally" consider "students for admission who are unable to take the exam due to COVID-19 as those who submitted scores."

To recognize "that students who do submit scores may not have been able to take the test more than once (e.g., taking into account that students who tested as high school juniors but who could not as seniors would have likely achieved score gains)."