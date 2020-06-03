Print

New Podcast Episode With Cathy Sandeen, Brian Sponsler

IHE Staff
June 3, 2020
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

A new episode discusses how public colleges and universities are seeking to preserve student access amid strained resources. It features an interview with Cathy ​Sandeen, chancellor of the University of Alaska, Anchorage. The multi-campus, open-access university in recent years has experienced its share of tight budgets and other crises, including an earthquake and merger proposals. 

Cathy Sandeen, chancellor of the multi-campus institution, talked with us about how the university remains focused on its open-access mission and trying to prevent the creation of education deserts as it deals with budget turmoil and other challenges. For a national view of the murky revenue and policy outlooks for public colleges, we spoke with Brian Sponsler, vice president of policy at the Education Commission of the States.

 

