New Podcast Episode With Cathy Sandeen, Brian Sponsler

The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.

Cathy Sandeen, chancellor of the multi-campus institution, talked with us about how the university remains focused on its open-access mission and trying to prevent the creation of education deserts as it deals with budget turmoil and other challenges. For a national view of the murky revenue and policy outlooks for public colleges, we spoke with Brian Sponsler, vice president of policy at the Education Commission of the States.