Title
New Podcast Episode With Cathy Sandeen, Brian Sponsler
By
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a podcast on the uncertainties both college students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.
A new episode discusses how public colleges and universities are seeking to preserve student access amid strained resources. It features an interview with Cathy Sandeen, chancellor of the University of Alaska, Anchorage. The multi-campus, open-access university in recent years has experienced its share of tight budgets and other crises, including an earthquake and merger proposals.
Cathy Sandeen, chancellor of the multi-campus institution, talked with us about how the university remains focused on its open-access mission and trying to prevent the creation of education deserts as it deals with budget turmoil and other challenges. For a national view of the murky revenue and policy outlooks for public colleges, we spoke with Brian Sponsler, vice president of policy at the Education Commission of the States.
