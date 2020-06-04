Print

Title

Democrats Urge $1 Billion for Students' Internet Access

By

Kery Murakami
June 4, 2020
Comments
 
 

Fifteen House and Senate Democrats are urging congressional leaders to include $1 billion in the next coronavirus stimulus package to help low-income college and university students be able to pay for access to the internet.

“As colleges and universities across the country have transitioned to distance learning to limit the spread of coronavirus, many students who relied on campus resources are struggling to continue their education from home,” the Democrats wrote in a letter spearheaded by Senator Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, of California.

“One of the biggest barriers for students of color, students in rural areas and other disadvantaged students is lack of access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity, equipment required for connectivity, and devices. These are all required to participate in distance learning,” the letter said. It noted that even before the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, only 66 percent of black households, 61 percent of Hispanic households and 63 percent of rural households had access to broadband.

A bill introduced in May by Klobuchar and Democratic senators Mazie Hirono, of Hawaii; Gary Peters, of Michigan; and Jacky Rosen, of Nevada, would allow the money to be used for internet access and equipment like laptops.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Evidence-Based Action Is Required
Channel Outrage and Disillusionment Into Action
No More Statements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Is Safety Dangerous?
Keeping Current Students Engaged During a Global Crisis
Mushrooms
Two Convincing and One Debatable Argument in ‘A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations’
Guest Post: Taking Care: Creating Meaningful Online Learning
A Medley of Multimodal Projects

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

Small colleges sign deals with local hospitals to bring coronavirus testing, tracing services to cam

Community college systems in Virginia, California to review law enforcement training

Enrollments Could Rise While Tuition Revenue Falls, Moody’s Says

Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not

Q&A with incoming and outgoing heads of the Northeast's regional accreditor

SUNY Chancellor Named Next Ohio State President

Michigan State Refuses to Pay Ransom to Hackers

Back to Top