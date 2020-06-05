Print

Troy University Suspends Police Chief After Facebook Post Blaming Floyd for Own Death

Emma Whitford
June 5, 2020
Troy University in Alabama suspended John McCall, its campus police chief, and is conducting an internal investigation after McCall posted on Facebook that George Floyd played a role in his own death, AL.com reported.

The post has since been deleted. 

“These statements do not reflect the values of Troy University. We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him,” the university tweeted. “We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens.”

