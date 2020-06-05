Title
Troy University Suspends Police Chief After Facebook Post Blaming Floyd for Own Death
Troy University in Alabama suspended John McCall, its campus police chief, and is conducting an internal investigation after McCall posted on Facebook that George Floyd played a role in his own death, AL.com reported.
The post has since been deleted.
“These statements do not reflect the values of Troy University. We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him,” the university tweeted. “We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech
Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!