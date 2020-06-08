Title
Harvard Archaeologist Accused of Sexual Harassment
A prominent Harvard University archaeologist, Gary Urton, has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation of sexual harassment allegations, Science reported. The anthropology department also removed Urton, a former department chair, from his position as director of undergraduate studies. Three former students have alleged that Urton propositioned or had sexual affairs with them. Urton did not respond to Science’s repeated requests for comment.
