Finalists Announced for Aspen's Community College Award

The Aspen Institute's College Excellence program on Tuesday announced 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The prize of $1 million is awarded every two years to community colleges that show achievement in four areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and low-income students, according to a news release. The purpose of the program is to elevate successful colleges so that others may learn from them and employ their strategies. The prize is funded by Ascendium Education Group, Joyce Foundation and Siemens Foundation.

The finalists this year include Amarillo College in Texas, Broward College in Florida, the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York, Odessa College in Texas, Pasadena City College in California, Pierce College in Washington, San Antonio College in Texas, San Jacinto College in Texas, Tallahassee Community College in Florida and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

​“These institutions have helped ensure that those who have been historically underserved by higher education excel at both two-year community colleges and four-year universities, transforming their job prospects, social mobility and overall life success,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence program, said in the release. “This is especially relevant during our current national crises, as we see community colleges adapt impressively to elevate the prospects of the most vulnerable Americans and ensure a strong economic recovery.”

The winner of the prize will be announced in May 2021.

The most recent winners in 2019 were Indian River State College and Miami Dade College, both located in Florida.