Virginia Commonwealth Libraries Launch Digital Press

Virginia Commonwealth University Libraries are launching an effort that will spearhead the digital publishing of scholarship by VCU faculty, students and the community, including books, peer-reviewed journals and digital scholarship. The initiative, VCU Publishing, aims to amplify scholarly and research findings from VCU and provide publishing opportunities and experiences for students and faculty.

“Scholarly publishing is undergoing fundamental changes as a result of unsustainably increasing costs for scientific publishing combined with reduced publishing opportunities for humanities and social sciences (in part because of the vast increases in pricing for STEM journals),” said John Ulmschneider, dean of libraries and university librarian. “VCU Publishing directly addresses these challenges by creating new publishing venues, technologies and opportunities for the VCU community, supporting and amplifying scholarly and creative expression from VCU communities in cost-effective ways.”