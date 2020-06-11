Title
Virginia Commonwealth Libraries Launch Digital Press
Virginia Commonwealth University Libraries are launching an effort that will spearhead the digital publishing of scholarship by VCU faculty, students and the community, including books, peer-reviewed journals and digital scholarship. The initiative, VCU Publishing, aims to amplify scholarly and research findings from VCU and provide publishing opportunities and experiences for students and faculty.
“Scholarly publishing is undergoing fundamental changes as a result of unsustainably increasing costs for scientific publishing combined with reduced publishing opportunities for humanities and social sciences (in part because of the vast increases in pricing for STEM journals),” said John Ulmschneider, dean of libraries and university librarian. “VCU Publishing directly addresses these challenges by creating new publishing venues, technologies and opportunities for the VCU community, supporting and amplifying scholarly and creative expression from VCU communities in cost-effective ways.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa
Suspended: Professor Who Mocked Exam Request
Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech
Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat
Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia
Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)
No NLRB jurisdiction at religious colleges
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!