State-Level Data on FAFSA Renewal Declines

Paul Fain
June 12, 2020
Federal data from late March and throughout April showed steep declines in the number of returning college students who were renewing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to an analysis by the National College Attainment Network, an indicator that suggests enrollments may be down this fall. And lower-income students were the most likely to not renew.

A new analysis covering May data showed an overall decrease of 3.2 percent in renewals compared to last year, NCAN found, an improvement from April but not enough to cover the earlier declines.

The group's report also includes data broken out by states. Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada and Texas are the only states with more college student FAFSA renewals this year, and only Louisiana has more Pell-eligible renewals. California is the sole state to see more high school seniors completing the form this year, NCAN said, with a slight increase of 0.6 percent compared to last year.

