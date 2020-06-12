Title
Survey Suggests Increase in Requests to Re-Evaluate Financial Aid
By
Results from a survey by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators suggest that financial aid offices are expecting an increase in the number of students and families requesting their financial aid packages be re-evaluated. Respondents include 239 offices at institutions that are members of NASFAA, though the sample is not statistically representative.
Nearly half of respondents saw an increase this March to May compared to the same period last year in the number of requests that financial aid packages be re-evaluated. Packages are typically decided by a standardized assessment, but when that approach is unsuitable, officers can use their professional judgment to override the standardized approach and revise data elements or cost of attendance. One-fifth of respondents saw an increase of 50 percent or more in the number of requests for re-evaluation.
Ninety percent of respondents said they expect an increase in the number of re-evaluation requests from May to October.
Additionally, 78 percent of respondents said their institutions are not planning to offer discounts on future tuition, room and board, or books.
