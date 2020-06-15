RPI Fires Professor, Apparently Over Social Media Activity

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute apparently fired an engineering professor, Mohamed Aboul-Seoud, over his social media posts, The Albany Times Union reported. Students circulated on Twitter and Facebook posts that they said were "sexist, racist, Islamophobic and transphobic." One student produced a 106-page indexed file of objectionable tweets, retweets and Twitter likes. Aboul-Seoud, a supporter of President Trump, has since made his social media accounts private, but he confirmed his termination, tweeting a supporter, "They just terminated me after 20+ years with no complaints of discrimination from any student during that period. Welcome to the USSA."