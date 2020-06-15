Print

Title

RPI Fires Professor, Apparently Over Social Media Activity

By

Scott Jaschik
June 15, 2020
Comments
 
 

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute apparently fired an engineering professor, Mohamed Aboul-Seoud, over his social media posts, The Albany Times Union reported. Students circulated on Twitter and Facebook posts that they said were "sexist, racist, Islamophobic and transphobic." One student produced a 106-page indexed file of objectionable tweets, retweets and Twitter likes. Aboul-Seoud, a supporter of President Trump, has since made his social media accounts private, but he confirmed his termination, tweeting a supporter, "They just terminated me after 20+ years with no complaints of discrimination from any student during that period. Welcome to the USSA."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Campus Leaders Prepared
for the Impact of the Racial Crisis?
Students Aren’t the Best Rule Followers
The Question of Living Spaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Productive Mashup
Advice to Those Starting a Ph.D. Program in the Fall
Friday Fragments
Trying to Read ‘Arguing With Zombies’ as a Republican
5 Productivity Practices That Helped Me Finish My Dissertation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Public research universities and some regional state colleges had decent admissions years

Students may know how to stay safe from COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they'll do so (opinion)

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Many colleges must work harder to engage in racial healing (opinion)

Survey documents what high school students didn't do in the spring

Fall Scenario #13: A HyFlex Model | Learning Innovation

It's time to get the College Board and ACT out of admissions (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Federal judge rules against DeVos in Washington State over emergency grants

Back to Top