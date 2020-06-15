Title
Statues Knocked Down at University of Oregon
Protesters knocked down statues of Pioneer Man and Pioneer Mother at the University of Oregon on Saturday night. The statues have long been criticized by Native American and other students for telling only part of the story of white settlement in Oregon.
The university released this statement: "These are obviously turbulent times. While we support peaceful protest and vigorous expression of ideas, we do not condone acts of vandalism. Our country, state and campus are coming to terms with historic and pervasive racism that we must address, but it is unfortunate that someone chose to deface and tear down these statues. Decisions about the future of the Pioneer statues and other monuments should be made by the campus community through an inclusive and deliberative process, not a unilateral act of destruction … The university will put the statues in safe storage and allow that process to play out."
