Harvard Goes Test Optional
Harvard University announced Monday night that it is going test optional in admissions for one year because of the difficulties students face in taking the SAT and ACT. Most colleges and universities have made such a move, and research universities have been joining the movement. With Harvard's announcement, Princeton University is the only Ivy League institution that is not test optional.
The Harvard statement said, "Harvard College will allow students to apply for admission to the Class of 2025 without requiring standardized test scores. We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has created insurmountable challenges in scheduling tests for all students, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds, and we believe this temporary change addresses these challenges."
