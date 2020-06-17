Print

Title

Public Sector Employment Hits Low, With Higher Ed a Major Factor

By

Emma Whitford
June 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

Public sector employment has dropped below Great Recession levels, hitting its lowest point since 2001, according to a report released Tuesday by Pew Charitable Trusts.

Jobs in the public sector are not recovering as quickly as private sector employment, and education jobs account for nearly two-thirds of public sector job losses. Since March, public colleges and schools and other areas of state and local government have lost 1.5 million jobs, the report says. Most of the education job losses are temporary layoffs and furloughs.

“Private industries have generally incurred greater percentage losses than the public sector,” the report states. “The lifting of lockdowns across the country brings hope for the return of private sector jobs, but many governments face bleak financial outlooks that continue to leave workers vulnerable.”

The state government education workforce, which is made up mostly of public college and university employees, has decreased by more than 9 percent in the weeks following the pandemic-caused shutdowns.

“Some temporary layoffs could become permanent if the pandemic hinders tax revenue for an extended period or if state and local budget gaps aren’t plugged by additional federal aid,” the report states.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Of Bondholders, Bankers and Burgeoning Debt
Not a Blank Check
The Current Plight of International Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Technology, Truth and Tomorrow
Technology, Truth and Tomorrow
Comfort With Ambiguity
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
The Academic Equivalent of Stop and Frisk

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The pandemic has worsened equity gaps in higher education and work

Pandemic-driven teaching pivot drives a surge in sharing among the faculty

Religious colleges see conflict between Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and their religious lib

University of California system strikes landmark open-access deal with Springer Nature

The importance of academic advising during and after the pandemic (opinion)

Hillel navigates realities of COVID-19 and various fall scenarios

Comfort with Ambiguity | Confessions of a Community College Dean

The Academic Equivalent of Stop and Frisk | Higher Ed Gamma

A professor questions the value of set office hours for students (opinion)

Back to Top