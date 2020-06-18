Print

Academic Minute: 3-D Printing From Concrete to Rockets

By

Doug Lederman
June 18, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Jenna McCollum, assistant professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering, examines how to design new printers for the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

