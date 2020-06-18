Print

Title

Harvard, Antioch Will Observe Juneteenth

By

Scott Jaschik
June 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

Harvard University, Antioch College and many other institutions are observing Juneteenth, which marks the day enslaved people in Texas were told they were free.

At Harvard, a letter from Lawrence S. Bacow said the holiday "offers a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the promise of a new beginning, and I cannot imagine a better year for Harvard to begin recognizing its significance. These are extraordinary times distinguished by extraordinary displays of passion and resolve. We are everywhere reminded of the possibility of something different -- something better -- for our communities, our states, and our nation, as well as the deep reflection and hard work getting there will require of all of us."

All employees will have a paid day off.

At Antioch College, the proposal to observe the day came though the College Council, a shared governance committee of students, faculty and staff.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Diversity and Inclusion Are Not Enough
Service in Exchange for Tuition
Of Bondholders, Bankers and Burgeoning Debt

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
College Touring in a Pandemic
How to Think About Graduate School
What Kind of College Do We Want?
Technology, Truth and Tomorrow

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Study: Some things matter more than class size when it comes to student success

Pandemic coincides with boom in projects to re-enroll college students

Colleges shouldn't simply focus on diversity and inclusion but also attack systemic racism (opinion)

New presidents or provosts: DePauw East Central George Fox Ivy Tech Lebanon Notre Dame South Carolin

The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te

Study Examines How Spring Break Spread COVID-19

Setback for DeVos in Emergency Aid Suit

The Online College Student, 2020

College Touring in a Pandemic | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top