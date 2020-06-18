Title
Harvard, Antioch Will Observe Juneteenth
Harvard University, Antioch College and many other institutions are observing Juneteenth, which marks the day enslaved people in Texas were told they were free.
At Harvard, a letter from Lawrence S. Bacow said the holiday "offers a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the promise of a new beginning, and I cannot imagine a better year for Harvard to begin recognizing its significance. These are extraordinary times distinguished by extraordinary displays of passion and resolve. We are everywhere reminded of the possibility of something different -- something better -- for our communities, our states, and our nation, as well as the deep reflection and hard work getting there will require of all of us."
All employees will have a paid day off.
At Antioch College, the proposal to observe the day came though the College Council, a shared governance committee of students, faculty and staff.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Study: Some things matter more than class size when it comes to student success
Pandemic coincides with boom in projects to re-enroll college students
Colleges shouldn't simply focus on diversity and inclusion but also attack systemic racism (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: DePauw East Central George Fox Ivy Tech Lebanon Notre Dame South Carolin
The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te
Study Examines How Spring Break Spread COVID-19
Setback for DeVos in Emergency Aid Suit
The Online College Student, 2020
College Touring in a Pandemic | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!