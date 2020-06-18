Harvard, Antioch Will Observe Juneteenth

Harvard University, Antioch College and many other institutions are observing Juneteenth, which marks the day enslaved people in Texas were told they were free.

At Harvard, a letter from Lawrence S. Bacow said the holiday "offers a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the promise of a new beginning, and I cannot imagine a better year for Harvard to begin recognizing its significance. These are extraordinary times distinguished by extraordinary displays of passion and resolve. We are everywhere reminded of the possibility of something different -- something better -- for our communities, our states, and our nation, as well as the deep reflection and hard work getting there will require of all of us."

All employees will have a paid day off.

At Antioch College, the proposal to observe the day came though the College Council, a shared governance committee of students, faculty and staff.