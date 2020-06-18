Title
New Podcast Episode on Pandemic and Inequity in Higher Ed
By
The pandemic and unrest over racism in society have further exposed existing inequity in higher education and the workforce. For example, survey data from the Strada Education Network show that black and Latino Americans are more likely than white Americans to have been laid off during the crisis and to have changed or canceled their postsecondary education plans.
A new episode of The Key With Inside Higher Ed, a podcast focused on the pandemic and lower-income students, explores how the crisis is having a disproportionate impact on people of color.
It includes a conversation with Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. Taylor is the former president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and was appointed by President Trump to chair the White House advisory board on historically black colleges and universities.
Also featured is Lorelle Espinosa, vice president for research at the American Council on Education. Espinosa has researched how minority-serving institutions serve as engines of upward mobility, and she's an expert on equity in higher education.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Study: Some things matter more than class size when it comes to student success
Colleges shouldn't simply focus on diversity and inclusion but also attack systemic racism (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: DePauw East Central George Fox Ivy Tech Lebanon Notre Dame South Carolin
Pandemic coincides with boom in projects to re-enroll college students
The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te
The pandemic has worsened equity gaps in higher education and work
UCLA to Go Mostly Remote in Fall
The Online College Student, 2020
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!