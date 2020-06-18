Print

New Podcast Episode on Pandemic and Inequity in Higher Ed

IHE Staff
June 18, 2020
The pandemic and unrest over racism in society have further exposed existing inequity in higher education and the workforce. For example, survey data from the Strada Education Network show that black and Latino Americans are more likely than white Americans to have been laid off during the crisis and to have changed or canceled their postsecondary education plans.

A new episode of The Key With Inside Higher Ed, a podcast focused on the pandemic and lower-income students, explores how the crisis is having a disproportionate impact on people of color.

It includes a conversation with Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. Taylor is the former president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and was appointed by President Trump to chair the White House advisory board on historically black colleges and universities.

Also featured is Lorelle Espinosa, vice president for research at the American Council on Education. Espinosa has researched how minority-serving institutions serve as engines of upward mobility, and she's an expert on equity in higher education.

