Title
Online College Students, 2020
Would-be college students deciding where to study online prioritized affordability, the reputation of the institution or the academic program, and whether the institution awarded academic credit for their prior work or life experience, according to the 2020 edition of Online College Students, an annual survey conducted by Wiley Education Services and Aslanian Research.
The survey of students was conducted in January and February, before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
