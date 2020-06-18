Title
Survey: 90% of Students Will Return to Research Universities
Ninety percent of undergraduate students at research universities plan to continue their education in the fall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 9 percent of students are unsure, and 1 percent say they won’t re-enroll, according to the Student Experience at a Research University COVID-19 survey. The report uses data from 19,155 students at five public research universities.
