University of Mississippi Will Move Confederate Monument

Scott Jaschik
June 19, 2020
The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the University of Mississippi’s request to relocate the Confederate Monument, from its current prominent campus location to the University Cemetery, at its meeting held Thursday in Jackson. Students, faculty members and alumni have been pushing for decades for the monument to be moved, although some have defended it. Ford Dye, board president, said, "The board reviewed the detailed plans for the new site, considered events on college campuses across the South involving Confederate monuments and listened to the university's various constituency groups. The board subsequently determined relocating the Confederate statue to be most appropriate for Ole Miss moving forward."

Glenn F. Boyce, chancellor at the university, sent a note to the campus in which he said, "This vote marks the culmination of years of research and discussion on how to address the monument. State law prohibits the relocation of any war memorial unless the proposed new location is more appropriate to display the monument. The approved plan allows the university to move the statue to the cemetery on campus. We are now prepared to complete this work and will do so as quickly as possible. While many played a role in this process, it is important to recognize the group of students who reinvigorated this discussion, researched the issues, and developed proposals for relocation. They demonstrated the type of leadership that is a hallmark of our students."

Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
Supreme Court rules that Trump administration cannot immediately end DACA

