COVID Cluster Tied to Mississippi Fraternity Parties

Elizabeth Redden
June 22, 2020
Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the city of Oxford -- where the University of Mississippi is located -- have been linked to fraternity parties, the Clarion Ledger reported. Dobbs said state law restricts gatherings of more than 20 people in an indoor space. "It's clearly not happening," Dobbs said of the 20-person limit.

