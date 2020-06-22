Title
Monmouth Removes Woodrow Wilson Name From Building
Monmouth University will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from a campus building, The Asbury Park Press reported. Instead, the building will be called the Great Hall at Shadow Lawn. Wilson has no formal connection to Monmouth except that he was governor of New Jersey. He was also a racist who denied African American students admission to Princeton while he was president of the university, and he resegregated the U.S. government while serving as president.
