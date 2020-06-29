Hardin-Simmons Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist TikTok

After posting a racist video on TikTok, a student at Hardin-Simmons University has been subject to the college's disciplinary process and is no longer enrolled, NBC News reported Saturday.

“Upon learning about a TikTok post made this week by an HSU student, we immediately took action to address the situation and began the required disciplinary process,” the university said in a statement. “We can confirm that the student associated with this incident is no longer enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University.”

In the video in question, the student is wearing an HSU shirt and depicting perceived different reactions by the public to murders, depending on the race of the perpetrator and victim. When text in the video says, “People when a BLACK person kills a WHITE person,” or “People when a BLACK person kills a BLACK person” the student in the video remains calm. When the text says, “People when a WHITE person kills a BLACK person,” the video shows flames and the woman in anger.

The university's president said in a statement that the post was "deeply disappointing and unacceptable."