Print

Title

Hardin-Simmons Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist TikTok

By

Lilah Burke
June 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

After posting a racist video on TikTok, a student at Hardin-Simmons University has been subject to the college's disciplinary process and is no longer enrolled, NBC News reported Saturday.

“Upon learning about a TikTok post made this week by an HSU student, we immediately took action to address the situation and began the required disciplinary process,” the university said in a statement. “We can confirm that the student associated with this incident is no longer enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University.”

In the video in question, the student is wearing an HSU shirt and depicting perceived different reactions by the public to murders, depending on the race of the perpetrator and victim. When text in the video says, “People when a BLACK person kills a WHITE person,” or “People when a BLACK person kills a BLACK person” the student in the video remains calm. When the text says, “People when a WHITE person kills a BLACK person,” the video shows flames and the woman in anger.

The university's president said in a statement that the post was "deeply disappointing and unacceptable."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Tale of 2 Colleges
Higher Education Needs Antifascism Now
Let’s Teach Students About
Whites’ Genetic Inferiority

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Want Us To ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon
Public Internet
What Technology Has Contributed Most Toward Your Learning?
Rewriting the Narrative of U.S. History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees

Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research

Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees

Washington & Lee Name Change Petition Draws Criticism

Back to Top