Print

Title

Princeton Strips Wilson Name From School, College

By

Scott Jaschik
June 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Princeton University on Saturday removed Woodrow Wilson's name from its School of Public and International Affairs and a residential college. Wilson was a Princeton alumnus and president of the university. Christopher L. Eisgruber, the current president, wrote to the campus, where protests in 2015 (and before that) called for removal of the name. In April 2016, a campus committee "recommended a number of reforms to make this university more inclusive and more honest about its history. The committee and the board, however, left Wilson’s name on the school and the college," Eisgruber wrote.

Today, he wrote, "the tragic killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Rayshard Brooks drew renewed attention to the long and damaging history of racism in America."

He added that the board acted because "Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time. He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice. He not only acquiesced in but added to the persistent practice of racism in this country, a practice that continues to do harm today. Wilson’s segregationist policies make him an especially inappropriate namesake for a public policy school."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Tale of 2 Colleges
Higher Education Needs Antifascism Now
Let’s Teach Students About
Whites’ Genetic Inferiority

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Want Us To ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon
Public Internet
What Technology Has Contributed Most Toward Your Learning?
Rewriting the Narrative of U.S. History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees

Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees

New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research

Harvard yield drops to 81 percent

Back to Top