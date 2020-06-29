USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

David Bridel resigned as dean of the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts after admitting to having had a relationship with a B.F.A. student in 2009, the Los Angeles Times reported. The prior day, another woman described the relationship in a town hall meeting. “I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility,” he wrote in a letter to the faculty. “I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”