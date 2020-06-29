Title
Washington & Lee Name Change Petition Draws Criticism
By
Faculty at Washington & Lee University have proposed taking "Lee" out of the college's name, WSLS News has reported. The name refers to Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army and former president of the university, who is buried on campus. Faculty have said they are working on a petition to send to the college's Board of Trustees, but that petition has not been released.
"The name is not just a symbol, but it represents an association and an allegiance with a dark past whose only place at this point in history is only in a museum," Domnica Radulescu, a professor of comparative literature, told WSET News.
The college administration has acknowledged concerns around the association with Lee, emphasized recent diversity and inclusion efforts, and created a cabinet-level position called director of institutional history and museums, but it has not directly spoken to whether a name change will be considered.
"We will continue to engage our community in the exploration of our history and its significant connections to American history, including the lives of African Americans at W&L and the roles Robert E. Lee played as both Confederate general and college president," President Will Dudley wrote in a message to campus.
The name change proposal has drawn criticism from a woman with ties to the university's early history. Tina Tabor, a descendent of Robert Alexander, president of the institution when it was called Augusta Academy, said she is very angry.
“I feel like because it’s a name, it shouldn’t be messed with. It’s history. If we don’t learn from our past, we’re doomed to repeat it,” she told WSLS News.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees
Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting
Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)
Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know
K. Johnson Bowles | Inside Higher Ed
USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student
Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!