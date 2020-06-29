Print

Title

Washington & Lee Name Change Petition Draws Criticism

By

Lilah Burke
June 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Faculty at Washington & Lee University have proposed taking "Lee" out of the college's name, WSLS News has reported. The name refers to Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army and former president of the university, who is buried on campus. Faculty have said they are working on a petition to send to the college's Board of Trustees, but that petition has not been released.

"The name is not just a symbol, but it represents an association and an allegiance with a dark past whose only place at this point in history is only in a museum," Domnica Radulescu, a professor of comparative literature, told WSET News.

The college administration has acknowledged concerns around the association with Lee, emphasized recent diversity and inclusion efforts, and created a cabinet-level position called director of institutional history and museums, but it has not directly spoken to whether a name change will be considered.

"We will continue to engage our community in the exploration of our history and its significant connections to American history, including the lives of African Americans at W&L and the roles Robert E. Lee played as both Confederate general and college president," President Will Dudley wrote in a message to campus.

The name change proposal has drawn criticism from a woman with ties to the university's early history. Tina Tabor, a descendent of Robert Alexander, president of the institution when it was called Augusta Academy, said she is very angry.

“I feel like because it’s a name, it shouldn’t be messed with. It’s history. If we don’t learn from our past, we’re doomed to repeat it,” she told WSLS News.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Tale of 2 Colleges
Higher Education Needs Antifascism Now
Let’s Teach Students About
Whites’ Genetic Inferiority

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Want Us To ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon
Public Internet
What Technology Has Contributed Most Toward Your Learning?
Rewriting the Narrative of U.S. History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees

Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

K. Johnson Bowles | Inside Higher Ed

USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees

New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research

Back to Top