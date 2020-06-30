Print

Title

Academic Minute: Trust

By

Doug Lederman
June 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Sarai Blincoe, associate professor of social psychology, explores three things we consider in deciding whom to trust. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers
Post-Pandemic College: 10 Guidelines
for Getting There
A Tale of 2 Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Don’t Grade Them
The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Wants Us to ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Williams drops cost of attendance in recognition of coronavirus-related circumstances

Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Some principles for where colleges should find themselves after the pandemic is over (opinion)

All faculty members should work on diversity and equity initiatives and be rewarded for it (opinion)

Back to Top