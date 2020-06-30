Title
Community College Draws Criticism for Calhoun Name
Calhoun Community College in Alabama has received criticism for its name, a reference to John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president who owned slaves and argued for the institution of slavery. The community college has said it will forward any complaints on to the Alabama Community College System, whose chancellor and Board of Trustees handle naming policies, AL.com reported Thursday.
The move comes after a statue of Calhoun was removed from downtown Charleston, S.C., Wednesday.
