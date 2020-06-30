Print

Title

Community College Draws Criticism for Calhoun Name

By

Lilah Burke
June 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

Calhoun Community College in Alabama has received criticism for its name, a reference to John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president who owned slaves and argued for the institution of slavery. The community college has said it will forward any complaints on to the Alabama Community College System, whose chancellor and Board of Trustees handle naming policies, AL.com reported Thursday.

The move comes after a statue of Calhoun was removed from downtown Charleston, S.C., Wednesday.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers
Post-Pandemic College: 10 Guidelines
for Getting There
A Tale of 2 Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Don’t Grade Them
The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Wants Us to ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work

Williams drops cost of attendance in recognition of coronavirus-related circumstances

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Black and other underrepresented minority academics relate all too well to the Amy Cooper incident i

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Some principles for where colleges should find themselves after the pandemic is over (opinion)

Back to Top