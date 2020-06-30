Print

Title

Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work

By

Lilah Burke
June 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

In March, Florida State University decided to temporarily permit its employees to care for children while working remotely. The university now will reverse that policy, the administration announced in a memo to faculty and staff members. Beginning Aug. 7, employees will no longer be allowed to care for children while working remotely. If a staff member fails to abide by this requirement, the university can rescind approval for remote work.

"Now that our local public schools are planning to resume in-person instruction next month and local day-care centers are open throughout the county, FSU is also shifting back to normal policy," the university wrote in a statement clarifying its policy. "Florida State University is closely monitoring Leon County School’s reopening plans. If circumstances change, Florida State University will make any adjustments accordingly."

With the resumption of normal policy, employees must arrange for someone else to care for their children during work hours, and the human resources department can request the specifics of that arrangement.

Florida State also clarified that the change will not affect staff members who regularly do their jobs remotely.

The announcement drew negative attention on social media from faculty members at several universities.

Though childcare providers were deemed an essential business by many states -- including Florida -- and not ordered to close, an April survey of providers from the National Association for the Education of Young Children suggests that nearly half of facilities or programs were closed entirely at that time, and 17 percent were open only for children of essential workers.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 101
See all content »

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers
Post-Pandemic College: 10 Guidelines
for Getting There
A Tale of 2 Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Don’t Grade Them
The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Wants Us to ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Williams drops cost of attendance in recognition of coronavirus-related circumstances

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Some principles for where colleges should find themselves after the pandemic is over (opinion)

All faculty members should work on diversity and equity initiatives and be rewarded for it (opinion)

Back to Top