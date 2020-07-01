Controversial Professor to Retire From UNC Wilmington

Mike Adams, a controversial professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, will retire Aug. 1.

Jose V. Sartarelli, the chancellor, issued this statement (in full): "Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels. We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community."

The current controversy was over a tweet by Adams attacking Governor Roy Cooper in May for shutting down the state. The tweet: “This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in a slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go.”

Adams did not respond to a request for comment.