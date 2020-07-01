Print

Title

Controversial Professor to Retire From UNC Wilmington

By

Scott Jaschik
July 1, 2020
 
 

Mike Adams, a controversial professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, will retire Aug. 1.

Jose V. Sartarelli, the chancellor, issued this statement (in full): "Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels. We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community."

The current controversy was over a tweet by Adams attacking Governor Roy Cooper in May for shutting down the state. The tweet: “This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in a slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go.”

Adams did not respond to a request for comment.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

! !

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From a Course on the Pandemic
Bracing for a Fall
Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Higher Ed Has a Credibility Problem. Here’s How Leaders Can Fix It.
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Pandemic-related uncertainty leads some students to consider tuition insurance

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Survey: International students' main concerns center on issues of health, safety and immigration

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Back to Top