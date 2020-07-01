Print

Title

Foundation Drops Woodrow Wilson Name

By

Scott Jaschik
July 1, 2020
 
 

The board of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation has voted to drop Woodrow Wilson from its name. "The board took this action because the racist policies and beliefs of Woodrow Wilson are fundamentally incompatible with the foundation’s values and work," said a statement from the foundation. After consulting with various stakeholders, a new name will be announced in the fall.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

! !

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From a Course on the Pandemic
Bracing for a Fall
Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Higher Ed Has a Credibility Problem. Here’s How Leaders Can Fix It.
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Pandemic-related uncertainty leads some students to consider tuition insurance

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Survey: International students' main concerns center on issues of health, safety and immigration

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Back to Top