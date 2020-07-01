Title
Foundation Drops Woodrow Wilson Name
The board of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation has voted to drop Woodrow Wilson from its name. "The board took this action because the racist policies and beliefs of Woodrow Wilson are fundamentally incompatible with the foundation’s values and work," said a statement from the foundation. After consulting with various stakeholders, a new name will be announced in the fall.
