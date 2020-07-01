Title
Harvard Withdraws Single-Gender Student Group Policy
Harvard College will no longer enforce a 2016 policy that imposes sanctions on single-gender organizations, such as fraternities and sororities, that are not affiliated with the college, President Lawrence Bacow said in a message this week to students and staff members. The policy barred members of these groups from receiving college fellowships or holding leadership positions in recognized organizations and varsity sports teams, and was challenged in federal court by campus fraternities and sororities in December 2018.
Bacow said the college expects the ongoing lawsuit to result in the policy's removal due to the June 15 Supreme Court decision that extended employment protections against discrimination based on sex to LGBTQ people. The policy does not address sexual orientation or gender identity, but enforcing it could have an impact on transgender students.
Dani Weatherford, CEO of the National Panhellenic Conference, and Judson Horras, CEO of the North American Interfraternity Conference, which represent national fraternities and sororities, said in a joint statement reacting to the policy removal that “the discriminatory nature of Harvard’s policy was apparent long ago.”
“Our focus has always been on the freedom of association rights of students and on the particularly acute harm that this policy has done to women’s-only organizations on Harvard’s campus,” the statement said. “Today’s announcement from the university is nothing short of an admission that their policy was misguided and openly discriminatory based on sex.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one
Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)
Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting
Pandemic-related uncertainty leads some students to consider tuition insurance
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Survey: International students' main concerns center on issues of health, safety and immigration
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting
Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know
Republicans may pay for testing, while Democrats push for billions in aid for colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »