Title
UCSF Pays $1 Million Ransom to Hackers
The University of California, San Francisco, paid a ransom of $1.14 million to hackers who encrypted and threatened to publish sensitive data stolen from the institution’s School of Medicine.
UCSF is one of three universities recently targeted using ransom software known as Netwalker. Michigan State University and Columbia College Chicago were also affected. Michigan State announced last month that it decided not to pay the ransom out of concern that payment to the criminals would encourage future attacks.
Through an anonymous tip, a BBC News reporter was able to join the live chat room where UCSF negotiated the ransom. The hackers initially demanded $3 million. A UCSF representative said the coronavirus pandemic was “financially devastating” for the university and made a counteroffer of $780,000, which was refused. They settled on a payment of 116.4 Bitcoin, worth approximately $1.14 million.
“We are continuing our investigation, but we do not currently believe patient medical records were exposed,” said a UCSF statement news release on June 26. “The data that was encrypted is important to some of the academic work we pursue as a university serving the public good,” continued the statement. “We therefore made the difficult decision to pay some portion of the ransom, approximately $1.14 million, to the individuals behind the malware attack in exchange for a tool to unlock the encrypted data and the return of data they obtained.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one
University of Bridgeport to be acquired by three nearby colleges
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Coronavirus roundup: Dartmouth flip-flops on deferrals; Spelman's online discount
How to make online learning more intimate and engaging for students (opinion)
UCSF Pays $1 Million Ransom to Hackers
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting
as Antiracist