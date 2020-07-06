Print

Title

Wheaton Fires Chaplain for 'Inappropriate' Comments

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 6, 2020
 
 

Wheaton College, an evangelical college in Illinois, said it had dismissed its chaplain for “inappropriate comments and actions of a racial and sexual nature” toward staff members, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Wheaton said it had commissioned an outside review of Tim Blackmon’s conduct. “While Reverend Blackmon did not engage in sexually immoral relationships or physical sexual misconduct, the investigation revealed conduct inconsistent with Wheaton’s policies and commitments,” Wheaton president Philip Ryken said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

Ryken did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged conduct. A spokesman for Wheaton told the Tribune the college would be making no comment beyond Ryken's internal email.

Blackmon did not respond to the Tribune’s requests for comment.

