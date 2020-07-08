Print

Title

Call for Greater Scrutiny of Online Ed

By

Lindsay McKenzie
July 8, 2020
 
 

As many colleges prepare to continue teaching at least partially online this fall, student advocacy groups such as the Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS) are ramping up calls for greater scrutiny of the modality.

"How to Monitor the Risks of Online Education," recently published by TICAS, describes the unprecedented shift to online education that took place in the spring as a “massive experiment with unknown consequences.”

“It is challenging to assess the quality of online education,” the report said. “Key sources of data on colleges do not identify whether programs are online, making it impossible for students to make informed choices or for regulators to identify potential problems. Changes in data collection are needed to protect students, including data on the graduation rates, loan defaults and other outcomes of online students.”

To better understand and track online learning outcomes, the report makes several recommendations for improved data collection and transparency. These include requiring colleges to report changes in course delivery to the U.S. Department of Education and accreditors, as well as introducing more detailed data collection relating to online and distance education in federal data sets.

The report also suggests that the department create a secret shopper program to “ensure that colleges are providing accurate information to prospective students” and are not engaging in predatory recruitment practices.

CORONAVIRUS

Call for Greater Scrutiny of Online Ed - Jul 82 hours 4 min ago

  •  
  • 1 of 105
See all content »

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

International Students
Shouldn’t Be Political Pawns
Teaching One Side of the Story
Love and Privacy in the Time of COVID

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Most Important Higher Ed Story Is Still Online Degrees at Scale
Students Should Not be Hostages
A Childcare Conundrum
Where ‘Generals Die in Bed’ Gets Online Education Wrong
Making Online Learning Active
Tenure Is Dead: Pandemic Edition

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What kept students studying remotely satisfied this spring? Well-designed and well-delivered courses

Department of Homeland Security rule bans international students from online-only instruction models

Trump administration pushes for colleges and schools to reopen

A faculty member and former ad executive offers six steps for improving teaching on Zoom (opinion)

Pandemic has exacerbated a hard insurance market for higher ed

A government regulation about international students is strong-arming colleges to resume in-person i

The Coming Fall Crisis | Leadership in Higher Education

Coronavirus roundup: More universities announce plans for largely online fall terms

Author discusses her book on jobs for humanities Ph.D.s

Back to Top