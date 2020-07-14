Title
Academic Minute: Campus Mentors
Today on the Academic Minute, Leah Wasburn-Moses, professor of educational psychology at Miami University, examines how peers can provide support to students when teachers cannot. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks
Study: Concept of faculty fit in hiring is vague and potentially detrimental to diversity efforts
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
COVID-19 roundup: More sports nixed, outdoor classrooms at Rice, doubts about health centers and soc
Survey finds higher prevalence of depression among students and difficulties accessing mental health
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
What kept students studying remotely satisfied this spring? Well-designed and well-delivered courses
Middle States agency will accredit colleges around the country, and the world
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »