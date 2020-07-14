Print

Title

Academic Minute: Campus Mentors

By

Doug Lederman
July 14, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Leah Wasburn-Moses, professor of educational psychology at Miami University, examines how peers can provide support to students when teachers cannot. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Don’t Belong Here
Centering Students' Needs
More Crucial Than Ever

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Racial Justice and Interfaith Cooperation
"Pass/No Credit" and Signaling
Equity in College Admissions
The Girl at 16
What About Sports?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks

Study: Concept of faculty fit in hiring is vague and potentially detrimental to diversity efforts

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

COVID-19 roundup: More sports nixed, outdoor classrooms at Rice, doubts about health centers and soc

Survey finds higher prevalence of depression among students and difficulties accessing mental health

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

What kept students studying remotely satisfied this spring? Well-designed and well-delivered courses

Middle States agency will accredit colleges around the country, and the world

Back to Top