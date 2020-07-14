Print

Compilation on Curriculum and Assessment

Scott Jaschik
July 14, 2020
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Curriculum and Assessment Amid COVID-19 and Beyond." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

