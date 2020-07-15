Title
Academic Minute: International Cooperation During a Pandemic
Today on the Academic Minute, Ilaria Scaglia, lecturer and head of history at Aston University, cites a moment in history when international cooperation was key to handling a health crisis. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
