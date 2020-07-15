Title
Community College Courses and the Bachelor's Degree
Students who take a few courses at community colleges increase their chances of earning a bachelor's degree, according to a new study from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University's Teachers College.
The report followed students who were in 10th grade in 2002 for eight years, and then compared students who did and did not earn one to 10 credits at a community college. About 8 percent who primarily enrolled at a four-year college also took community college courses.
Those students had a 4.5-percentage-point higher bachelor's degree completion rate and earned $1.40 more per hour at work, compared to four-year students who earned no community college credits.
The results were even better for low-income students who took community college courses. Their completion rate was 6.5 percentage points higher than those who didn't take community college courses. They also had an 11-percentage-point higher completion rate for bachelor's degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.
Black and Latinx students who took supplemental courses earned 3.17 more STEM credits than their counterparts, and women who took community college courses earned 4.3 more STEM credits than those who didn't. Black and Latinx students who took community college courses also had $5,888 less in student loan debt than those who didn't.
The report posits that the causes of these benefits could be the lower cost of community college courses, the increased course options, more diverse STEM classrooms and smaller classes.
The center recommends that institutions and policy makers monitor this group of students on their own to improve tracking policies for transfer credits. They also recommend that two- and four-year colleges explore why women and low-income students do better in STEM courses at community colleges.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses
Student conduct codes and pledges promise good COVID-19 habits
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Readers offer ideas for responding to a fluid fall in college teaching and learning
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »