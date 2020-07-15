Title
U of Arkansas Received $194.7 Million Grant
The University of Arkansas has received a $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation for "multiple projects to grow the university’s cross-disciplinary research capability, expand the scope of discoveries made by University of Arkansas researchers and increase the velocity in which discoveries are transferred to the marketplace where they can improve or save lives," according to a university announcement. The funds will also support entrepreneurship education.
