Print

Title

U of Arkansas Received $194.7 Million Grant

By

Scott Jaschik
July 15, 2020
 
 

The University of Arkansas has received a $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation for "multiple projects to grow the university’s cross-disciplinary research capability, expand the scope of discoveries made by University of Arkansas researchers and increase the velocity in which discoveries are transferred to the marketplace where they can improve or save lives," according to a university announcement. The funds will also support entrepreneurship education.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Unlocking the Potential of Prison Education
We Don’t Belong Here
Centering Students' Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Virtual Laboratories: Convergence of Learning and Career Practice
A Moment of Clarity
Racial Justice and Interfaith Cooperation
'Pass/No Credit' and Signaling
Equity in College Admissions
The Girl at 16

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses

Student conduct codes and pledges promise good COVID-19 habits

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Readers offer ideas for responding to a fluid fall in college teaching and learning

Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Back to Top