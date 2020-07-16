Title
Student Success and Enrollment Are Top Priorities in Survey
More than 80 percent of higher education institutions said improving student success and completion rates was a top priority for 2020 and beyond. And 74 percent of institutions said increasing enrollment was a strategic priority. These findings come from a survey conducted by Jenzabar in collaboration with University Business.
The survey said that 11 percent of respondents said the population of nontraditional students has increased significantly in the past five years, while another 38 percent said the population increased slightly during that time. When asked about the impact that nontraditional students are having on their institutions, 66 percent of the respondents who said the population is increasing said their institution is struggling to meet the needs of this demographic.
The survey polled 175 higher education leaders from a variety of sizes and types of institutions in the U.S. Titles of respondents included president/vice president (21 percent), dean/faculty (16 percent), provost/vice provost (11 percent), enrollment/admissions/registrar (11 percent), finance/business officer (8 percent) and institutional research (7 percent).
