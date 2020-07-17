Print

Academic Minute: Impact of Diverse Readings on Children

By

Doug Lederman
July 17, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Krista Aronson, professor of psychology at Bates College, explores how reading a diverse range of stories can influence who children befriend. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

