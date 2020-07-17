Print

Title

Attorneys General Square Off on New Title IX Regulations

By

Greta Anderson
July 17, 2020
 
 

Fourteen Republican attorneys general filed a brief in defense of the United States Department of Education’s new regulations that dictate how colleges respond to reports of sexual misconduct. The group also asked a federal judge to dismiss a motion that attempts to delay the Aug. 14 deadline for implementation of the new regulations.

The brief, filed July 15, is the latest development in an increasingly politically partisan legal battle between supporters and opponents of the new policy. Various lawsuits have been filed challenging the legality and merits of the regulations, which were issued May 6 by the department to enforce Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded institutions. The Republican AGs from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas argue in opposition to the 18 Democratic AGs that filed suit against the department in June. The Democratic AGs also requested the court put a hold on requiring institutions to implement Title IX policies in line with the new regulations.

The brief filed by the Republican AGs argues that the regulations set “reasonable standards for combating gender discrimination in educational programs while safeguarding free speech and due process,” which they suggest both college leaders and the Department of Education under the Obama administration failed to do “for decades.”

“Educational institutions and the Department of Education have betrayed basic constitutional protections in an effort to purge anything offensive from campus,” the brief states. “These constitutional abuses reached a crescendo when President Obama’s Department of Education issued its misguided 2011 Dear Colleague Letter, which trampled the rights of students and created a false choice: either combat sexual harassment or protect constitutional liberties. We propose a different option: do both. The Department of Education’s new Final Rule accomplishes this goal.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Women in Leadership:
Challenges and Recommendations
Eyes on November
Housing Challenges and Black Faculty

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Feedback on Finding a Good English Department
How Do You Know a Good English Department When You See One?
Escape From COVID-19
A Prediction: More Contentious Classrooms
Virtual Laboratories: Convergence of Learning and Career Practice
A Moment of Clarity

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Pennsylvania university system proposes plan for redesign

Rescission of international student policy directive leaves unresolved questions about new students

Budget 'Bloodbath' at University of Akron

Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem

University of South Pacific plagued by scandal

COVID-19 roundup: More sports leagues punt on fall; small colleges reverse reopening plans

Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Colleges implement curriculum, dedicate funding to combat racial inequities

Back to Top