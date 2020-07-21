Print

Academic Minute: Fado

Doug Lederman
July 21, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kennesaw State University Week, Robert Simon, professor of Spanish and Portuguese, examines how protest messages can be hidden in seemingly innocuous places. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

