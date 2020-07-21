Print

Some Students Couldn't Take ACT Exam

Scott Jaschik
July 21, 2020
 
 

Some students showed up to take the ACT on Saturday and found that their testing centers were closed.

An ACT statement called it "an unfortunate situation" and said ACT was investigating. "We are truly sorry that this happened, and we will do everything we can to provide solutions to students affected by this situation, including offering a makeup test date where we can. Our top priority is to provide testing opportunities for all who wish to pursue a path to college and career. We know we have work to do to earn back trust and provide a positive experience for all who engage with us."

ACT said that 1,400 students could not take exam as a result while 88,000 students took the exam.

