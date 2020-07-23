Title
Report on Public Colleges and Upward Mobility
Public, four-year institutions are imperative to upward social mobility for the middle class, according to a new Brookings Institution report released Wednesday.
Such institutions account for 42 percent of total enrollment, 58 percent of student spending and 50 percent of upward mobility for the middle class, the report states. By comparison, public two-year institutions account for a similar enrollment, a smaller share of spending and one-third of upward mobility.
“Our report shows that moderately selective public colleges play a critical role in promoting upward mobility for students from the middle class and that two-year colleges offer good value for society,” the report said. “State and federal policymakers should work to ensure both types of public colleges have the capacity to effectively serve all students who want to attend.”
College access is highly dependent on parental income, according to the report. Less than half of children in the poorest 20 percent of households attend college, compared to more than 90 percent of children in the wealthiest 20 percent. Low-income children also are more likely to attend a two-year institution than their wealthier peers.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Harvard, USC tell new international students not to come
Fraternity chapter suspended for statement on ties to Confederacy
COVID-19 roundup: Variations on fall campus reopenings; database of fall plans
A professor describes what it's like to teach in an in-person college classroom during the pandemic
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.
San Diego State faculty committee considers proposal to strip professors' emeritus status
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »