Title
San Francisco Art Institute Reinstates Degree Programs
The San Francisco Art Institute announced Wednesday that it will reinstate some degree programs after settling disputes with the faculty union. The institute will retain all tenured faculty for the upcoming academic year.
In the spring, the institute announced it would suspend degree programs and would not admit new students for the fall semester after years of declining enrollment and financial challenges made worse by the pandemic.
“In April, we were struggling to make payroll, and given the uncertainties wrought by the epidemic, the Board felt we could not responsibly commit to keeping our faculty or students through next year,” Pam Rorke Levy, chair of the institute's Board of Regents, said in a news release.
Since April, the institute has raised more than $4 million from foundations, alumni, government programs and other individuals, the news release states -- three times the yield of typical fundraising efforts. The institute is still looking to raise an additional $4.5 million.
