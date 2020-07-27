Print

Title

Former Bursar's Official Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Howard U

By

Lilah Burke
July 27, 2020
 
 

Doemini Mosley, a former top director of Howard University's bursar's office, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to stealing nearly $140,000 from the historically Black university, The Washington Post reported. Mosley worked for Howard from 2011 to 2017 in the financial aid office and then in the bursar's office.

According to federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office for the District, as part of the scheme Mosley would apply fraudulent financial aid funds to the student account of Brian Johnson, an alumnus and former employee of Howard, who would then transfer half to Mosley through cash or other means. From November 2016 to May 2017, Mosley transferred more than $107,000 to Johnson's account, prosecutors said.

As part of a plea agreement, Mosley faces 10 to 24 months in prison and must repay nearly $140,000 in restitution and $86,000 in forfeiture funds. Johnson and Mosley both individually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They are both set to be sentenced this fall.

