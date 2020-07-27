Print

Judge Orders Lincoln University President Reinstated

Lilah Burke
A Pennsylvania county judge has ordered that Brenda Allen, former president of Lincoln University, be reinstated in her former role, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday.

Allen's contract as president expired June 30. Although she asked for an extended contract, the Board of Trustees for Lincoln, a historically Black public institution, ousted her in a July 10 meeting. Allen sued the board, as did the governor and state attorney general, for violating Pennsylvania sunshine laws and the board's own bylaws. The Zoom meeting was held in private, and five of the board's state-appointed trustees were not permitted to attend.

The Inquirer reports that Allen was popular with staff and students and improved student retention and alumni giving. Fourteen thousand students signed an online petition asking the board to maintain Allen.

The judge ordered the board to reinstate Allen and hold a special Aug. 6 meeting to consider a new contract for her. A university spokesperson declined to comment to the Inquirer.

